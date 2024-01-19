INTEGRA branding









The design concept conveys innovation, professionalism, results orientation, safety, control, and the company's ambitions concisely. It combines navigation symbolism with digital elements, using large modular blocks to symbolize both physical warehouses and the storage/processing of big data. These elements represent systematization, optimization, order, and control.



The design element takes the shape of the letter X, where crossed lines, enhanced by a gradient, generate delicate rays. This intersection symbolizes the concept of IT route navigation. The gradient not only adds volume to the lines but also imparts a heightened sense of being at the forefront of progress.



The resulting design system clearly communicates values and brand positioning with a bright, bold, and concise style. It signifies innovation and leadership, showcasing a willingness to lead the industry.







