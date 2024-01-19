Electric Brand Consultants's profileIrina Skabelkina's profile

INTEGRA branding

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient


Integra operates as a system integrator and software developer, crafting innovative IT solutions and products to enhance the efficiency of its clients' processes. The brand specializes in digitalization across diverse sectors, including production, transport and logistics, agro-industry, metallurgy, fuel energy, and oil and gas production.


Our task involved developing a fresh visual identity for the brand, aligning it with the newly established brand platform. Our primary objective was to uphold the company's rich history and extensive experience while mirroring its current strategies and future plans. The design concept is rooted in the core principles of the brand platform, emphasizing the analogy between the navigator's role and the hero's role in the realm of crafting digital business solutions.


Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient


The design concept conveys innovation, professionalism, results orientation, safety, control, and the company's ambitions concisely. It combines navigation symbolism with digital elements, using large modular blocks to symbolize both physical warehouses and the storage/processing of big data. These elements represent systematization, optimization, order, and control.

The design element takes the shape of the letter X, where crossed lines, enhanced by a gradient, generate delicate rays. This intersection symbolizes the concept of IT route navigation. The gradient not only adds volume to the lines but also imparts a heightened sense of being at the forefront of progress.

The resulting design system clearly communicates values and brand positioning with a bright, bold, and concise style. It signifies innovation and leadership, showcasing a willingness to lead the industry.


Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
Technology tech branding brand identity futuristic minimal clean gradient
INTEGRA branding
Published:
Electric Brand Consultants's profileIrina Skabelkina's profile
Multiple Owners

Owners

Electric Brand Consultants's profile
Paris, France
Irina Skabelkina's profile
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

INTEGRA branding

Integra operates as a system integrator and software developer, crafting innovative IT solutions and products to enhance the efficiency of its cl Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields