Cokre planejados

Founded by André and Tiago, Cokre is a company specializing in planned furniture, situated at the heart of the furniture hub in Ubá/MG. With a strong commitment to quality and innovative design, Cokre offers customized solutions for both residential and commercial spaces, constantly striving to exceed its clients' expectations.





The choice of the name 'Cokre,' a creative fusion of the word 'co-creation,' reflects the company's core philosophy: close collaboration with each client to transform dreams and ideas into tangible reality. This collaborative process is the key 'activator' for creating spaces that not only meet functional needs, but also enchant and inspire.



Design: Lucas Oliveira/Estudiotrauma

Contributors: Naming: Lívia Caiado Graphic Designer & motion: Carlos Michael (@miccha)



