Cokre planejados

COKRE
The name 'Cokre' originates from the word 'co-creation.' It embodies the essence of the brand, which is dedicated to actively involving customers in the realization of their dreams. 'Co-creation' is the foundation of this name, signifying the collaborative partnership between the company and its clients in the creation of customized planned furniture projects.
TRANSLATES TO: CREATIVE COLLABORATION AND UNIQUENESS
Founded by André and Tiago, Cokre is a company specializing in planned furniture, situated at the heart of the furniture hub in Ubá/MG. With a strong commitment to quality and innovative design, Cokre offers customized solutions for both residential and commercial spaces, constantly striving to exceed its clients' expectations.
The choice of the name 'Cokre,' a creative fusion of the word 'co-creation,' reflects the company's core philosophy: close collaboration with each client to transform dreams and ideas into tangible reality. This collaborative process is the key 'activator' for creating spaces that not only meet functional needs, but also enchant and inspire.
Design: Lucas Oliveira/Estudiotrauma
Contributors:
Naming: Lívia Caiado
Graphic Designer & motion: Carlos Michael (@miccha)
ESTÚDIO TRAUMA — 2023