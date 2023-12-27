Folktale week 2023

"...It is also said that you shouldn’t throw stones at a wolf - it is a useless act because the wolf has a heart of stone."



Day 1: "Lost"



A werewolf that lost her human half came to the ruler of the wolves.





...









Another year, another Folktale week! This time I based my story on the info I got from the article "The wolf: humsn/non-human relations on the basis of etiologies and verbal communication" by Mare Kõiva. I haven't enough time to illustrate all 7 prompts, but 5 illustrations is a nice result, too :)

