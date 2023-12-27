Diana Renzhina's profile

Folktale week 2023

"...It is also said that you shouldn’t throw stones at a wolf - it is a useless act because the wolf has a heart of stone."

Day 1: "Lost"

A werewolf that lost her human half came to the ruler of the wolves.

...


Another year, another Folktale week! This time I based my story on the info I got from the article "The wolf: humsn/non-human relations on the basis of etiologies and verbal communication" by Mare Kõiva. I haven't enough time to illustrate all 7 prompts, but 5 illustrations is a nice result, too :)
Day 2: "Ink"

The ruler of the wolves said that she have to prepare for the journey and gave her a protecting sign.
Day 3: "Sea"

A wolf guided her way through the frozen sea.
Day 4: "Sleep"

After a long journey, she lay down to rest and her human part showed itself for a moment.
Day 5: "Underground"

She has reached her destination: an entrance to the underground temple was right in front of her.
Sketches


Riga, Latvia

