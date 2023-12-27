Beyond The Stars:
Personal silentbook project on grief, loss and healing
This picture book was selected to be among 14 finalists of Silent Book Contest 2022
This project is available for publishing, so don't hesitate to contact me if you're interested!
In 2017, a dear friend of mine passed away. Her name was Busya, and she was the most gentle cat ever. It was devastating. Only after two years another amazing friend, Pepita appeared in our lives, helping us heal our broken hearts. This is a very personal story of living through loss and grief. I wanted to take all this pain and suffering - and turn it to something magical and beautiful. I hope this book helps someone find the light amidst darkness
The story is about loss, grief and hope. About life and death, that go full circle and start again. A girls dear friend, a cat, passes away, and she doesn’t understand, where has it gone. She strats seeing the cat everywhere - in rain puddles, shadows, clouds… The cat becomes huger and huger. When the time comes, it takes her on a journey beyond the stars, where they meet a little kitten. The girl understands, that she has to let her friend go. When she wakes up, she finds out, that the kitten was left on her front porch
I believe that some stories are better told silently. Sometimes there’s just no right words - and no words are needed. I believe that my story is one of these. I’ve always admired silent books and comics. And for a long time I’ve wanted to create a personal project, that would be meaningful and would touch someone’s heart, helping them live through hard times. I also wanted to perpetuate the memory of my dear friend Busya. Now she will live forever - not only in our hearts, but also in this book
Making of:
References: my dear friend Busya
Storyboard
Character design
Technique studies
Initial sketches
Silent Book Contest Exhibition at Bologna Children Book Fair 2022
In loving memory of Busya, my dear gentle friend
To Pepita, who healed my broken heart
To Glasha, Vasilisa, Solnyshko. To Roger, Shu, Pu, and all our beloved little friends, both here with us or beyond the stars