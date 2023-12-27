The story is about loss, grief and hope. About life and death, that go full circle and start again. A girls dear friend, a cat, passes away, and she doesn’t understand, where has it gone. She strats seeing the cat everywhere - in rain puddles, shadows, clouds… The cat becomes huger and huger. When the time comes, it takes her on a journey beyond the stars, where they meet a little kitten. The girl understands, that she has to let her friend go. When she wakes up, she finds out, that the kitten was left on her front porch