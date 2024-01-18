







Embark on a captivating journey as we unveil the profound essence of سوق, an esteemed Beirut-based brand meticulously crafted by local furniture virtuosos. سوق, translating to "market" in Arabic, stands as a testament to the very spirit of authentic handmade furniture. Immerse yourself in the brand's visual identity, a tapestry of serene pastel hues seamlessly interwoven with an elegantly minimalist layout. This intentional design directs the spotlight squarely onto the exquisite furniture pieces that grace سوق's curated collection.









