



















About picka





In the past, a lifestyle of going to bed early and waking up early was considered natural, but with the proliferation of the digital economy, the boundaries between day and night have disappeared. In the midst of these changes, we choose various lifestyle patterns based on environmental changes, timing, occupations, or personal preferences. However, adapting flexibly to these different lifestyle patterns is not easy. PICKA is a brand that help to regulate various lifestyle patterns. It assists users in maintaining a healthy life at their own rhythm.





일찍 자고 일찍 일어나는 삶이 당연시 여겨지던 과거와 달리, 디지털 경제의 확산으로 밤낮의 경계가 사라지게 되면서 우리의 생활은 더욱 다양하고 유연해졌습니다. 이러한 변화 속에서 우리는 환경의 변화나 시기, 직업 혹은 개인 성향에 따라 다양한 생활패턴을 선택하며 살아가지만, 제각기 다른 생활패턴에 유연하게 적응하는 것은 쉽지 않습니다. PICKA는 디지털 시대의 새로운 삶의 양식에 발맞춰 다양한 생활패턴을 조절하고, 사용자 개개인이 본인만의 하루 리듬으로 건강하게 생활을 유지할 수 있도록 돕습니다.



















