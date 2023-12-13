Magic: The Gathering





Having been an avid Magic player since 2015, I was thrilled when Wizards of the Coast reached out to create three original card illustrations for their Secretversary 2023 event.





Seen below are my illustrations for the Mycosynth Golum , Lattice and Wellspring ... never has so much pink been seen on Magic cards. Big shouts to the team at Wizards for trusting me, and letting me run wild with these designs. It was a lot of fun.



