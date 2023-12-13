Magic: The Gathering
Having been an avid Magic player since 2015, I was thrilled when Wizards of the Coast reached out to create three original card illustrations for their Secretversary 2023 event.
Seen below are my illustrations for the Mycosynth Golum, Lattice and Wellspring... never has so much pink been seen on Magic cards. Big shouts to the team at Wizards for trusting me, and letting me run wild with these designs. It was a lot of fun.
If you're looking to pick up a set, my cards are available for the next 2 weeks. Check out the Secret Lair for more.
Scroll down to see my illustrations on the cards, as well as my initial sketches.
Here are my initial sketches, taken straight from my sketchbook.