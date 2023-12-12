Cultura em Evidência - C de Cultura

"Cultura em Evidência" é um estudo publicado pelo C de Cultura em parceria com o Instituto Veredas . A publicação traz um mapeamento de evidências na cultura brasileira como objetivo de compreender seu cenário atual e desse modo traçar caminhos para ampliar e fortalecer as políticas de cultura e economia criativa. Tive a alegria de participar do projeto contribuindo com ilustrações que trouxessem um pouco das ricas e vastas manifestações culturais brasileiras. Do afoxé, cavalo marinho, Bumba meu boi, Jongo, Kuarup entre muitas outras.

"Cultura em Evidência" is a study published by C de Cultura in partnership with Instituto Veredas. The publication provides a mapping of evidence in Brazilian culture with the aim of understanding its current scenario and, in this way, outlining paths to expand and strengthen cultural and creative economy policies. I had the joy of participating in the project by contributing illustrations that showcase some of the rich and diverse Brazilian cultural expressions. From afoxé, Cavalo Marinho, Bumba meu boi, Jongo, Kuarup, among many others.

