My film Solstice - 5 is now available on youtube: https://youtu.be/cntb3wcZdTw



In a race for domination, the Continental Alliance's ambition leads to the uninhibited exploitation of planet Solstice-5. As they construct unstoppable autonomous factories, the Alliance's insatiable quest for power leaves behind a forsaken workforce in a world spiraling out of control.



Many thanks to Pierre Lazarevic who helped me on 2 shots!