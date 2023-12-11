Takao Rock 2023
以高流海音館，海風廣場為核心演出場域，加上珊瑚礁群，LIVE WAREHOUSE 等五大場域，將愛河灣打造成充滿奇幻外星小怪獸的音樂宇宙星樂園，讓樂迷與外星小怪獸一同遨遊穿梭，享受音樂的衝撞搖擺與微醺的快樂，回應TAKAO ROCK是屬於眾人的音樂祭。
視覺以高流演出場域為核心，結合音樂與高雄特色，創造各種具識別度的宇宙怪獸家族角色，溝通歡樂、繽紛、熱鬧、自由與海納多樣音樂類型的港灣音樂祭性格，歡迎降落打狗祭音樂宇宙樂園，找到所愛的音樂和屬於你的kuso怪獸。
照片來源 → 高雄市政府文化局、高雄流行音樂中心
With the core performance venues of High Flow Ocean Sound Hall and Sea Breeze Square, along with five major areas including Coral Reef Cluster and LIVE WAREHOUSE, Love River Bay is transformed into a music universe Star Paradise filled with fantastical extraterrestrial creatures. Fans and extraterrestrial creatures alike can roam and traverse together, enjoying the collision of music, swaying rhythms, and the joy of mild intoxication, responding to the idea that TAKAO ROCK is a music festival for everyone.
Visually centered around the High Flow performance area and incorporating the essence of Kaohsiung, a variety of distinctive cosmic monster family characters are created. These characters communicate the festival's personality of joy, vibrancy, liveliness, freedom, and its harbor for diverse music genres. Welcome to land in the Kaohsiung Festival Music Universe Paradise, where you can find the music you love and your own kuso monsters.
Photo by Bureau of Cultural Affairs Kaohsiung City