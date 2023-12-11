Takao Rock 2023

照片來源 → 高雄市政府文化局、高雄流行音樂中心

Takao Rock 打狗祭2023

With the core performance venues of High Flow Ocean Sound Hall and Sea Breeze Square, along with five major areas including Coral Reef Cluster and LIVE WAREHOUSE, Love River Bay is transformed into a music universe Star Paradise filled with fantastical extraterrestrial creatures. Fans and extraterrestrial creatures alike can roam and traverse together, enjoying the collision of music, swaying rhythms, and the joy of mild intoxication, responding to the idea that TAKAO ROCK is a music festival for everyone.



