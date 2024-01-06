David Altrath's profile

HAW BERGEDORF
The Fachhochschule Bergedorf, a striking example of Brutalist architecture, was constructed in 1972 in Hamburg and stands as a masterpiece designed by architects Graaf + Schweger. The building is a testament to the architectural ethos of the time, showcasing the Brutalist style with its long, imposing structures amidst a serene suburban landscape. The architects’ vision is evident in the raw, unembellished concrete surfaces of the building, adhering to the Brutalist principles of béton brut. 

The structure, initially dedicated to Production and Process Engineering and now the Faculty of Life Science, is likened to a colossal spaceship fleet. Its interior, particularly the vast entrance hall, is an overwhelming display of Brutalist aesthetics, featuring raw concrete walls, pillars, coffered ceilings, and staircase sculptures—all forming a cohesive, rough-hewn spatial artwork rarely paralleled in Hamburg. The architects paid meticulous attention to detail, exemplified by the integration of metallic handrails seamlessly into the machined slots in the concrete staircase railings. 
Despite its architectural significance and the preservation of its original state, the Fachhochschule Bergedorf faces an uncertain future. Plans to relocate the university to Oberbillwerder are driven not by functional inadequacies but by the assertion that an energy-efficient renovation is unfeasible. This decision has sparked criticism from preservationists, such as the Hamburg Heritage Association, who emphasize the importance of considering alternative uses for the building and maintaining the public sector’s role in sustainable urban development.



HAW Bergedorf Vorlesungssaal
   
Wall Design HAW Bergedorf
  
Hochschule Bergedorf Chairs
   
   
HAW Bergedorf Entrance
    
HAW Bergedorf Red and Yellow Seats
   
       
HAW Bergedorf Colorful Concrete
     
HAW Bergedorf Corridor
     
HAW Bergedorf Brutalism
      
HAW Bergedorf Stairway
        
        
     
HAW Bergedorf Stairs
   
     
              
HAW Bergedorf Concrete
           
HAW Bergedorf Lights
      
HAW Bergedorf Mensa




Photography + Editing by David Altrath

