Beach Terrace Hotel

Beach Terrace Hotel

Nestled along the coastline of Carlsbad, California, Beach Terrace Hotel partnered
with Farm Design for a comprehensive rebranding initiative. The goal was to elevate
the hotel’s overall perception and guest experience, capturing the laid back local spirit
of this independent boutique hotel. *The collaboration* ensured that the essence of
Beach Terrace resonated throughout its physical spaces and emanated from the
internal staff, creating an inviting atmosphere that seamlessly extended to every guest.
Beach Terrace Hotel
Beach Terrace Hotel

