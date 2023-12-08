Beach Terrace Hotel





Nestled along the coastline of Carlsbad, California, Beach Terrace Hotel partnered

with Farm Design for a comprehensive rebranding initiative. The goal was to elevate

the hotel’s overall perception and guest experience, capturing the laid back local spirit

of this independent boutique hotel. *The collaboration* ensured that the essence of

Beach Terrace resonated throughout its physical spaces and emanated from the

internal staff, creating an inviting atmosphere that seamlessly extended to every guest.