Signage & wayfinding Contemporary Art museum Z33

At Z33, preserving the poetic architecture of their new building was of utmost importance. To address this challenge, we developed a sustainable and flexible signage system, ensuring that exhibition texts and notices could easily be moved throughout the building, accommodating different scenography setups. By using easily repositionable signs, Z33 can communicate elegantly and consistently, fostering meaningful dialogue with visitors while maintaining a harmonious exhibition experience.
