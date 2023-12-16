Jean-Michel Mercier's profileMarie-France Falardeau's profile

SOUK Take 19

Multiple Owners
SOUK
Take / Prise 19
SOUK is a five-day event born from the desire to foster a dynamic discourse around creative thinking and showcase the best local talent. It has cultivated a community united by a passion for design and compelling narratives. By curating and presenting exceptional objects tailored for the contemporary lifestyle, SOUK offers a unique opportunity to engage with Montreal’s finest designers.
      This year, SOUK found its home in an industrial building, paying homage to the era when Montreal served as the epicenter of the textile industry in North America. The concept was inspired by the abundant presence of bricks in the surroundings.

Photography – Arseni Khamzin


Event branding for SOUK Take 19

