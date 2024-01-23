Circus Brand Video & Imagery Assets.

We were in charge of bringing life and aesthetics to this exclusive club located in the center of Madrid inspired by the spirit of the 'circus.'





From the logo and its applications and all the imagery, to social media communication assets, this club should stand out above the typical image of a club and showcase a place where anything can happen. It's a gathering spot for a very special group of people.





You can see the logo and branding development in this other Behance project.





Welcome to CIRCUS.