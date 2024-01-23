Circus Brand Video & Imagery Assets.

We were in charge of bringing life and aesthetics to this exclusive club located in the center of Madrid inspired by the spirit of the 'circus.'
From the logo and its applications and all the imagery, to social media communication assets, this club should stand out above the typical image of a club and showcase a place where anything can happen. It's a gathering spot for a very special group of people.
You can see the logo and branding development in this other Behance project.
Welcome to CIRCUS.
Circus Brand Film
StyleFrames
Loops for Visuals
We have created a series of looped animations to be displayed on screens or projected in the venue. These are living frames with very subtle and elegant animations that bring a lot of life to the environment.
Imagery Assets for branding
We have created a series of images for use in communication and branding stationery. These images feature intricate details and vibrant colors.
Process Reel
Credits
Direction & production : TA\VO Studio
Designer & animation : Tavo Ponce, Juan Linera, David Pastor
Producer: Beatriz Romero
Sound Design & Music : Smider
Process reel music: Nuva Sound
Client : Ramses