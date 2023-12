A Glimpse of Winter, Pt. IV

M aybe it is time to resume to my previous series 'A Glimpse of Winter' which I had published end of 2021. Not only winter has arrived, I'm once again restless, likely due to loneliness. It is the coldness which gives me some rest, at least for the precious time of wandering around in one or the other whiteout. Recently, I've been twice to this place and I'm looking forward to publish the results of the other visit as well. The trees were covered in much more snow then, and it looked even more beautiful.