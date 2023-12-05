Dizzybomb | 识动













Dizzybomb





Dizzybomb识动，2020年创立于上海，专注于为现代女士和男士提供独特的穿着体验。当下，人们对于服装的需求已不再局限于“实用性和实穿性”，“悦己”的需求正被越来越多的消费者提及。作为服饰领域中的一个“小”部分，袜子正逐渐成为现代时尚穿搭中吸睛的重要配角，越来越多的人将袜子视为整体造型的点睛之笔。

作为一家以袜子为核心产品的年轻服饰品牌，Dizzybomb鼓励现代人认识自己、欣赏自己、取悦自己。在Dizzybomb的理念中，袜子不只是可有可无的配饰，更是连接趣味生活与审美品味的织带。





Dizzybomb, founded in Shanghai in 2020, focuses on providing unique wearing experiences for modern women and men.Nowadays, people's demand for clothing is no longer limited to "practicability and wearability", and the need to "please oneself" is being mentioned by more and more consumers. As a "small" part of the clothing field, socks are gradually becoming an eye-catching and important supporting role in modern fashion wear. More and more people regard socks as the finishing touch of the overall look.

As a young clothing brand with socks as its core product, Dizzybomb encourages modern people to know themselves, appreciate themselves and please themselves. In Dizzybomb's philosophy, socks are not just a dispensable accessory, but also a webbing that connects interesting life and aesthetic taste.











