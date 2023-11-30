Date Of Birth's profile

LVL UP is an electrolyte powder with great flavour and next-level hydration. It’s where flavour meets function, with added vitamins and electrolytes, it packs more into your day. From tangy lime to sweet summer berry, its flavours help you re-fuel – fast.

LVL UP isn’t just a product; it’s a lifestyle. Our design embodies this, aiming to revolutionise the category and connect deeply with consumers. It captures hearts and minds, representing a brand that resonates with modern lifestyles. We invite you to explore LVL UP, redefining wellness in the FMCG space.


Agency — Date Of Birth
Client – LVL UP
Photography — Nick + Nardo
Product Visualisations — Adrian Bonaventura

