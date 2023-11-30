Caddo Lake, a study of light and colors.

The Cypress Swamp forests of Texas have a magical quality in autumn as the rays of sunshine filter through the foliage and create magical mirages. The still waters of Caddo lake mirror the changing foliage, creating a kaleidoscope of reflections that dance across the surface.

The lake's iconic bald cypress tress, draped in Spanish moss, stand like sentinels, their foliage reflecting the warm hues of autumn.

The Spanish moss , in particular, takes on a golden hue, adding an ethereal touch to the scenery.

The white egrets floating through the canopy of the forest give it an ethereal feel of angels flirting with your sanity as they create visual mayhem of color and contrast.









More @Surfdurrani

Surfdurrani.com