Wind of Okhotsk IV





From 2015 I started < Wind of Okhotsk> project and I decided to end it in 2018. Then I move to Japan in 2019 and the world changed from the end of that year. I started to re-examine our life circumstances and decided to continue this project again. So this February I back to Hokkaido and finished <Wind of Okhotsk IV> . New statement of this project is as followed.





It is said that "photographs capture the truth", but is the image it reflects the true world? I approached this work because I wanted to express the world I created rather than the objective truth.





I was born and grew up in a city where it doesn't snow much. With a longing to see snow all the time, I continued my journey to Hokkaido in winter from 2015.





There is train called 'Wind of Okhotsk ' runs from Sapporo to Abashiri in Hokkaido. I followed this line and taking the snow-covered landscape of the town. The title of this series derives from the name of the train.





Snow in the north creates a soft and white world. When the whole town is covered in snow, hazy details seem to rise out of the pure white frame.





Snow gradually covered the town, but I created the townscape in an empty snowy landscape by deciding on the margins, as if I were making a woodcut, imagining the view I was seeing in front of the camera a few hours later. The margins created by the snow blur the boundary between the virtual and the real, making the visible reality seem like an imaginary world.









Exhibition information





< Wind of Okhotsk> I~IV is now exhibited in Tokyo and also soon to be exhibited in Saint Petersburg. If you are interested in this project, welcome to see my works in Canon gellay and Erarta Museum.









GRAPHGATE展2023





Place: Canon open gallery

Date: 24 November 2023～22 December

Time: 10:00～17:30

Address: Canon S Tower 2nd floor

2-16-6 Shinagawa Grandcommons, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

*closed on Sundays and holidays









Wind of Okhotsk





Place: Erarta Museum Exhibitions Wing, floor 3

Date: 1 December 2023～03 March 2024

Time: 11:00～23:00 Address: 2, 29th line of Vasilievsky Ostrov, St. Petersburg *closed on Tuesdays








