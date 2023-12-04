Bbblgm Brand Identity





This is Bbblgm®



A creative powerhouse nestled in the heart of Amsterdam, where the scent of innovation fills the air, and the vibe is as electric as Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock Strat.



Bbblgm® is a bunch of wizards who design digital products and services. Folks who can make pixels dance, code sing, and have user experiences feel like front-row seats at a mind-bending concert. It’s a diverse bunch of creative minds — a little quirky, a lotta talented — crafting digital wonders.







