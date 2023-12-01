「ChillGoods」Snack Brand Identity Design零食品牌设计

We're developing the concept of 'Sofa Snacks' as proposed by our client. We believe this image must exude a relaxed, enjoyable, and appetizing vibe. The brand's founders are two young women, and we've used them as the basis for designing the IP characters, 'Chichi' and 'Jiojio', seamlessly integrating them throughout the entire brand image system. These two characters possess distinctly different yet engaging personalities; one is spiky-haired, the other round and plump; one represents salty flavor, the other represents sweet flavor. Additionally, we believe that the form of characters should be sufficiently simple for better recall, hence the flat design which also reduces long-term operational costs. While these characters play a supporting roles, especially on primary product packaging, we prioritize showcasing the snack's appearance as we believe packaging should highlight the product. This approach not only aids user selection but also facilitates rapid online brand propagation.

