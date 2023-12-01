「ChillGoods」Snack Brand Identity Design零食品牌设计

Brand background
作为新生代零食品牌，ChillGoods惩谷记以颠覆传统味蕾体验的奇妙口味，迅速俘获了无数吃货的心。逐渐成为当代年轻人休闲零食品类的首选。借助全新品牌战略，ChillGoods惩谷记完成了品牌形象的升级。2023年，焕然一新地呈现在大家面前，与新老消费者共同分享沙发系列零食带来的快乐。无论何时何地，当阳光洒满窗外，惩谷记都与你一同分享每一次正餐之外的愉悦时刻，启发年轻人去追求健康且富有灵感的生活方式。
As a new-generation snack brand, has captivated the hearts of countless foodies with its unique flavors that challenge traditional taste buds. It has swiftly become the go-to choice for contemporary young adults in the realm of leisure snacks. Leveraging a fresh brand strategy, ChillGoods' has completed a brand image upgrade. Presenting itself in a brand-new light in 2023, it continues to share the joy of sofa-friendly snacks with both new and loyal consumers. With the sunlight streaming through the window, regardless of when or where, ChillGoods is there to share moments of happiness beyond every meal, inspiring young individuals to explore a lifestyle that is both healthy and bursting with inspiration.
Packaging Design
我们此次客户提出的“沙发系零食”的概念进行展开。我们认为该形象一定是轻松有趣并且有食欲感的。该品牌的创始人是两位女生，我们就以他们为原型，进行IP形象的设计，并贯穿了整个品牌形象系统。两个小的IP形象，一个叫“吃吃/chichi”，另一个叫“觉觉/jiojio”，他们有着两种截然不同但却很有趣的性格，一个炸着毛、一个圆墩墩的，一个代表了咸口、一个代表了甜口。此外我们认为IP的形式需要足够简单，才更容易被记住，扁平的形象设计，也降低的长期运营的成本。同时在主要的产品包装上露出时，IP形象是作为一个辅助的作用，在主要产品包装上，我们将IP形象作为辅助元素，因为我们认为零食的包装应突显产品外观。这种方式既方便用户选购，也有利于品牌在线上快速传播。
We're developing the concept of 'Sofa Snacks' as proposed by our client. We believe this image must exude a relaxed, enjoyable, and appetizing vibe. The brand's founders are two young women, and we've used them as the basis for designing the IP characters, 'Chichi' and 'Jiojio', seamlessly integrating them throughout the entire brand image system. These two characters possess distinctly different yet engaging personalities; one is spiky-haired, the other round and plump; one represents salty flavor, the other represents sweet flavor. Additionally, we believe that the form of characters should be sufficiently simple for better recall, hence the flat design which also reduces long-term operational costs. While these characters play a supporting roles, especially on primary product packaging, we prioritize showcasing the snack's appearance as we believe packaging should highlight the product. This approach not only aids user selection but also facilitates rapid online brand propagation.
