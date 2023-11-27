Michelin Star

I have had a lot of Michelin Restaurant experience. Some of them are stunning. Thus the food is only part of the whole dining experience. I sense more of the plating, service and environment.

In this video I try to pass the feeling through houdini. I dove deep into abstracted visual and developed sets of fantasy foods. I designed the shape, color, surface, and construction through simulation. So every generation is different.

I tweaked the lighting and shader so the food and plates look impossible but are still caring the real-life features.











