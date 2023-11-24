Colours on Walls, Pt. II
(Revisit)
Der Pfad gleicht mehr einem Bach, stellenweise fast schon einem Wasserfall, kommt es mir doch munter entgegen. Auf dem schneebedeckten Boden weiter oben weiß ich kaum wo hintreten; doch außer mir ist keiner hier – und damit bin ich richtig. Nach dem Sonnenuntergang, längst wieder auf dem Rückweg, leuchtet hinter dämmerblauem Nebel der Mond. Er, der mir viel zu gerne schlaflose Nächte bereitet, weiß mich nun einmal nach Hause zu leiten.[2023/10/24, Wintereinbruch in den Bergen]
Two years after my first series of this place, Colours on Walls, I finally visited it again in October as well as November. I was already a few weeks into my travel and therefore more and more exhausted. Furthermore, the weather has become challenging due to lots of rain, and some snow. Frankly, two years ago I’d found an image composition I liked but the images turned out to be blurry (my fault, I guess). Also, I wanted to reach a possible viewpoint I had in mind since a while. Unfortunately, I put my life in danger to reach it and it really didn't pay off. Therefore, I decided to stick with the easily accessible parts of this marvellous valley and then took images there on two different days. As you might see, the snow line was much lower during the second visit. Originally, I had hoped for some sunshine but enjoyed at least the change of weather, and decided to leave it with that and move on.
2023/11/24, listening to Boris