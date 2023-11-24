Ryogo Toyoda's profile

Winter Update 2023

Pino icecream packaging design
I got an opportunity to design the cover art for Pino.
You can play the game by reading the QR code on the package with your phone.
Dole Japan corporate artwork
Artwork for Dole Japan, a fruit company!
I built low-poly style city on the earth, to tell a story how people live with fruits over the world.
Japanese style art in later 2023
Another Japanese-style artwork I did in late 2023.
Supertomato
I got an opportunity to make artwork and animation for Supertomato, a tech startup in Singapore.
With this artwork, we explain how our lives change with Supertomato technology.
