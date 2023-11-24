david drbal's profile

SILENT WINGS AND WISE GAZES

david drbal
owl wildlife Photography bird nocturnal bird of prey Nature photoshoot
An Ethereal Symphony of Eurasian Scops-Owl
  In those quiet moments just before sunrise, I find myself immersed in a poetic dance with the elusive Eurasian Scops-Owl. As the soft glow of early morning unveils nature's canvas, the owl perched gracefully becomes the focal point of my lens, a symbol of nocturnal elegance bathed in the subtle hues of the approaching day.
   This early morning shoot is an art that requires my patience and a deep respect for the transition from night to day. As I become a silent observer, the owl, with its silent symphony, embodies the magic of the pre-dawn hours. Through my lens, I document this brief encounter, revealing the mystical allure of the Eurasian Scops-Owl—a creature of the night momentarily unveiled in the gentle light of dawn.
Prague, Czech Republic

