G E N P E I
Board Game Artwork Development
Created for INVEDARS
The emperor is dead, gain influence and claim the throne!
Five powerful houses decide the future of Japan, including the court of the Imperial Palace. Play skillfully to get the support of the clans that dominate the territories in these turbulent times.
Genpei stands out for its original mechanics where the players will chain actions to get them closer to victory by influencing more clans than their rival players.
Easy to play and hard to master!
P R O C E S S
C H A R A C T E R D E S I G N & I L L U S T R A T I O N
S H I N O B I N E K O
S A M U R A I K O M A I N U
W A R R I O R M O N K K I T S U N E
R O N I N T A N U K I
I C O N S / C A R D S
T O K E N S
G A M E B O A R D
T H A N K Y O U S O M U C H F O R T A K I N G T H E T I M E T O
W A T C H T H I S P R O J E C T