Eiko Ojala's profile

TIME100 Climate

Eiko Ojala
Behance.net
TIME100 Climate
Cover and spot illustrations for TIME100 Climate: The most influential leaders driving business to real climate action.
paper cut ILLUSTRATION environment climate change climate editorial magazine print typography
paper cut ILLUSTRATION environment climate change climate editorial magazine print typography
paper cut ILLUSTRATION environment climate change climate editorial magazine print typography
paper cut ILLUSTRATION environment climate change climate editorial magazine print typography
paper cut ILLUSTRATION environment climate change climate editorial magazine print typography
paper cut ILLUSTRATION environment climate change climate editorial magazine print typography
TIME100 Climate
Published:
Eiko Ojala's profile

Owner

Eiko Ojala's profile
Tallinn, Estonia

TIME100 Climate

Published:

Creative Fields