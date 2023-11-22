BTS — PROOF COLLECTOR'S EDITION

We designed the collector’s edition for BTS’s anthology album, ‘Proof.’

This special edition encapsulates BTS’s journey and identity, and was created using the graphic design concepts we employed on the initial release of Proof.

The collector’s edition is housed in a hard case designed to resemble the format of a vinyl record cover. It serves as an object that ties together the first chapter of BTS’s nine-year journey, comprising a range of diverse packaging and a concept book with 564 pages of extensive content.