TruMe is a Self-Sovereign Identity authentication solution that decentralizes data, prevents fraud, and simplifies digital access. Individuals can take control of their identity and no longer have to rely on centralized authorities to verify their identity and attributes. TruMe eliminates the need for passwords, providing users with an exceptional user experience.
We distilled TruMe's essence into a distinctive symbol, embodying the decentralization of data through separated blocks, simplified facial biometric recognition, and identity verification represented by the universal checkmark.
Our design system strategically utilizes these symbolic elements to construct a grid, leveraging blur to selectively reveal information, aligning with the core features of this innovative technology. The green-toned color palette not only signifies TruMe as a verification solution but also communicates a sense of safety and natural reliability.
Agency: Mubien Brands
Account Management: Victor Mubien
Creative Direction: David Mubien
Motion: Daniel Iglesias
Art Direction: Daniel Iglesias, Javier Ochoa, Carlos Almagro, Luana Laso
UX/UI: Javier Ochoa, Patri Orden, Luana Laso
