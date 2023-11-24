TruMe is a Self-Sovereign Identity authentication solution that decentralizes data, prevents fraud, and simplifies digital access. Individuals can take control of their identity and no longer have to rely on centralized authorities to verify their identity and attributes. TruMe eliminates the need for passwords, providing users with an exceptional user experience.





We distilled TruMe's essence into a distinctive symbol, embodying the decentralization of data through separated blocks, simplified facial biometric recognition, and identity verification represented by the universal checkmark.



