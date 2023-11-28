AIRA branding

AIRA is a revolutionary camping fuel canister brand. Tailored for eco-conscious explorers, AIRA complements reusable stoves, redefining outdoor cooking. The minimalist logo symbolizes simplicity in complexity – an embodiment of AIRA's mission to simplify outdoor experiences. Crafted with bespoke letter marks, AIRA establishes a distinctive identity, echoing comapany’s commitment to make complex things simple.
Created explicitly for use with reusable and eco-friendly stoves, AIRA aligns with the ethos of responsible exploration. The brand's sleek, technological fonts mirror the contours of its product design, establishing a visual harmony that conveys both safety and cutting-edge innovation.
We've reimagined classic industry colors infusing them with a digital, modern flair. The lively palette reflects our brand's character, emphasizing warmth and friendly atmosphere within the company. Inspired by the product's shape, our design shifts focus from the item itself to its purpose — the product packaging. A frame-like border encapsulates the cylinder shape, symbolizing its significance. This design choice forms the backbone of the layout system, framing both textual and visual content. Neon, lively colors accentuate a bright and amiable B2C communication image.