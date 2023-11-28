AIRA branding













We've reimagined classic industry colors infusing them with a digital, modern flair. The lively palette reflects our brand's character, emphasizing warmth and friendly atmosphere within the company. Inspired by the product's shape, our design shifts focus from the item itself to its purpose — the product packaging. A frame-like border encapsulates the cylinder shape, symbolizing its significance. This design choice forms the backbone of the layout system, framing both textual and visual content. Neon, lively colors accentuate a bright and amiable B2C communication image.











