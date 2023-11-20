SPIRITUS-CORPORIS FABRICA

El medio más efectivo por medio del cual se perpetúa la memoria humana y se evita el olvido y la muerte es la palabra escrita; es por medio de la palabra escrita como la memoria se extiende a través de las edades y es la génesis de aquel gran relato que llamamos historia. Este proyecto editorial busco crear una libreta de uso personal, con contenido filosófico del autor, el director creativo del estudio de diseño de Monotypo, así como textos y citas de pensadores de la talla de Hegel, Henri Bergson, George Steiner, San Agustín así como textos bíblicos, teológicos y filosóficos. Se elaboraron una serie de ilustraciones para esta pieza gráfica, impresa en un pequeño tiraje de 150 piezas, con acabados de hot stamping, letterpress y offsett. Los textos están estructurados en tres apartados; la materia, el alma y el espíritu, la estructura tripartita del ser humano, así como un gran apartado para bocetar y escribir.







The most effective way by human memory is perpetuated and death is avoided is the written word; It is through the written word that memory extends through the ages and is the genesis of the story that we call History. This editorial project sought to create a notebook for personal use, with philosophical content from the author, the creative director of the Monotypo design studio (Daniel Barba), as well as texts and quotes from thinkers as Hegel, Henri Bergson, George Steiner, Saint Augustine as well as biblical, theological and philosophical texts. A series of illustrations were created for this graphic piece, printed in a small print run of 150 pieces, with hot stamping, letterpress and offset finishes. The texts are structured in three sections; matter, soul and spirit, the tripartite structure of the human being, as well as a large section for sketching and writing.





Graphic Design & Art Direction: Daniel Barba /Monotypo Studio



Photography by Diana Cristina Espinoza

Manufactured by Empirico







Si quieres ordenar una copia, envíame un mensaje a la cuenta de abajo



If you want a copy, send me a message to order here below





