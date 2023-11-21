The WanderingSoul's profile

Imaginations From The Other Side

The WanderingSoul
Behance.net
Imaginations From The Other Side
[October, 2023]
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
Wo sonst könnt's mir geschehen, dass die Zeit einmal stehenbliebe, wenn nicht genau hier? Hier und jetzt, in diesem Augenblick, der einzig zwischen zweier Sekunden gelegen scheint.
[2023/11/16, Flüsterleise im Nirgendwo]

Probably perfection often is to find where you won’t suspect it in the first place. This very day, it was cold, and the wind was savage. I aimed to wait for the sunset but realized soon it to be way too cold to not move any further. Therefore, I decided to explore the area upwards from some shelter. As I encountered tracks of a single ibex, I went after it, wherever it might be. I was wondering too much what it was up to, here in this rugged area of nothing but rocks and ice. As I followed its tracks, making only little progress in the snow, I discovered that there actually was a proper path, only hidden under the snow this time of the year. The whiteout made it feel incredible far away from civilisation. The only human footsteps actually were the one I left by myself, and I hadn’t seen anybody for quite a while. Likely, it was dangerous but surprisingly felt fine. I was at home, finally knowing both my capabilities as limits. It felt as if I was growing by the second, leaving the weight of others behind.

2023/11/21, listening to Illusion by Roger Eno
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
winter mountain Landscape Nature wandering Hike whiteout solitude coldness Photography
Imaginations From The Other Side
Published:
The WanderingSoul's profile

Owner

The WanderingSoul's profile
United Kingdom

Imaginations From The Other Side

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields