Imaginations From The Other Side

P robably perfection often is to find where you won’t suspect it in the first place. This very day, it was cold, and the wind was savage. I aimed to wait for the sunset but realized soon it to be way too cold to not move any further. Therefore, I decided to explore the area upwards from some shelter. As I encountered tracks of a single ibex, I went after it, wherever it might be. I was wondering too much what it was up to, here in this rugged area of nothing but rocks and ice. As I followed its tracks, making only little progress in the snow, I discovered that there actually was a proper path, only hidden under the snow this time of the year. The whiteout made it feel incredible far away from civilisation. The only human footsteps actually were the one I left by myself, and I hadn’t seen anybody for quite a while. Likely, it was dangerous but surprisingly felt fine. I was at home, finally knowing both my capabilities as limits. It felt as if I was growing by the second, leaving the weight of others behind.

