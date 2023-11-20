Systemia Typeface
2021-2023
The Systemia Typeface combines the finesse of the classic Swiss grotesque type genre, with the clarity and technical appeal inherent in monospace typefaces. Taking special inspiration from the 80's technology design scene.
The final result is Peregrin's take on a universal system font, constructed using simple refined forms, giving a confident wide-ranging appeal with a subtle technical nod.
Systemia is now available to download & try for free
(including the variable version)
at peregrinstudio.com