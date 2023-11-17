"The mountains are calling, and I must go." – John Muir
HIMALAYAN MOUNTAINS - PART 1
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I haven't traveled for a long time, this time I had the opportunity to go to a country that is very beautiful for its Himalayan mountains, namely NEPAL. Let's see how I shoot the longest and highest mountain terrain in the world.
To photograph the Himalayan mountain range, I used a helicopter and airplane that circled the Himalayan region from the Nepal side, until I went to Annapurna Base Camp at an altitude of 4130m.
The Himalayas are a mountain range in Asia, separating the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan plateau.
The Himalayas are where the highest mountains in the world, for example
Mount Everest and Kangchenjungga are located.
Etymologically, Himalaya means 'snow residence' in Sanskrit (from hima 'snow', and aalaya 'snow').
The Himalayas extend along five countries — Afganistan, Pakistan, India, China, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar. It is the source of the world's two major river systems — the Indus River and the Ganga-Brahmaputra River. About 750 million people live in the area around the watershed from the Himalayas, including Bangladesh.
"The last word always belongs to the mountain.” – Anatoli Boukreev
"Beyond the mountains, more mountains.” – Haitian proverb
“Over every mountain there is a path, although it may not be seen from the valley.”
– Theodore Roethke
“How glorious a greeting the sun gives the mountains!” – John Muir
"The best view comes after the hardest climb." – Vanessa Gendoma
"Only if you have been in the deepest valley can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain." – Richard Nixon
"No matter how tall the mountain is, it cannot block the sun." – Chinese Proverb
"Mountains know secrets we need to learn. That it might take time, it might be hard, but if you just hold on long enough, you will find strength to rise up." – Tyler Knott
“I learn something every time I go into the mountains.” – Michael Kennedy
“Those who travel to mountain-tops are half in love with themselves,
and half in love with oblivion.”
– Robert Macfarlane
"We are now in the mountains and they are in us, kindling enthusiasm, making every nerve quiver, filling every pore and cell of us." – John Muir
“The only Zen you can find on the tops of mountains is the Zen you bring up there.”
– Robert M. Pirsig
"Our peace shall stand as firm as rocky mountains." – William Shakespeare
