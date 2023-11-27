Il Milione - Le avventure di Marco Polo

Meel Tamphanon's profile

An adventure that is history but also legend, proposed in a new translation to readers curious to relive
 it with the immediacy that amazed Marco Polo's contemporaries. 
Precious illustrations in gold and colours, intense and highly expressive, pervaded by a fabulous timeless atmosphere Illustrated itinerary map with the main stages and episodes of Marco Polo's travels Index of place and personal names used by Marco Polo, with modern translation and/or interpretation

Client: Nui Nui Publishing 
Author: Enrico Lavagno 
Illustrator: Meel Tamphanon
Editor: Federica Romagnoli
Agent: Naima Danawi, Illozoo

ILLUSTRATION bookillustration picturebook marcopolo gold
