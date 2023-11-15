Alexandra Zutto's profile

Camp Cosmos

Alexandra Zutto
Behance.net




ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft




ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
CAMP COSMOS is a huge generative NFT project I worked on last year. It's the universe full of impossible non-human creatures from other planets that like to camp, explore space, and spend time together. 

The whole project was hand-drawn using the Procreate app on iPad Pro.  
I had a lot of fun drawing all these hundreds of features and creating stories around them.

8,888 campers were fully sold out in two days. 

Please take a look at the CC Universe: 



Illustration for the website. 
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
The whole project consists of 5 different collections - all have unique features. 



The first one called Terrestrials

These Campers hold vast knowledge of the planet Earth and its properties. They're highly intelligent, with an infinite thirst for knowledge, and are expert adventurers and survivalists.
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft


Cardians

Cardians are selfless beings who always put others before themselves, driven by a deep sense of compassion and empathy for all life forms. Their unique abilities have made them highly sought after as peacekeepers and mediators in the universe.
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft


Nebulans

Introducing, The Nebulans! These Campers are known for their incredible ability to manipulate the weather. Some Nebulans have the power to summon rain, while others can control the wind or even lightning.
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft




Umbrians. 

This unique attribute makes them highly sought after as explorers and intergalactic harvesters of knowledge. Despite their mysterious and elusive nature, the Umbrians are highly respected and revered by those who have had the privilege of interacting with them.
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft




And some creatures came from very distinct parts of the universe, from lost planets and far galaxies. They are Unique 1/1. 
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft




And the center of everything is Pandora. She is the mother of every living creature. 
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft




I also tried to imagine how those worlds could look because I especially enjoy creating imaginary landscapes.  
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft


ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft


ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft


ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft


ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft

Hope you liked these creatures and the stories around them -) 
I worked on it with an amazing team
Thanks for watching! 
ILLUSTRATION Character design Character camp Space cartoon nft
Camp Cosmos
Published:
Alexandra Zutto's profile

Owner

Alexandra Zutto's profile
New York, NY, USA

Camp Cosmos

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields