CAMP COSMOS is a huge generative NFT project I worked on last year. It's the universe full of impossible non-human creatures from other planets that like to camp, explore space, and spend time together.
The whole project was hand-drawn using the Procreate app on iPad Pro.
I had a lot of fun drawing all these hundreds of features and creating stories around them.
8,888 campers were fully sold out in two days.
Please take a look at the CC Universe:
Illustration for the website.
The whole project consists of 5 different collections - all have unique features.
The first one called Terrestrials
These Campers hold vast knowledge of the planet Earth and its properties. They're highly intelligent, with an infinite thirst for knowledge, and are expert adventurers and survivalists.
Cardians
Cardians are selfless beings who always put others before themselves, driven by a deep sense of compassion and empathy for all life forms. Their unique abilities have made them highly sought after as peacekeepers and mediators in the universe.
Nebulans
Introducing, The Nebulans! These Campers are known for their incredible ability to manipulate the weather. Some Nebulans have the power to summon rain, while others can control the wind or even lightning.
Umbrians.
This unique attribute makes them highly sought after as explorers and intergalactic harvesters of knowledge. Despite their mysterious and elusive nature, the Umbrians are highly respected and revered by those who have had the privilege of interacting with them.
And some creatures came from very distinct parts of the universe, from lost planets and far galaxies. They are Unique 1/1.
And the center of everything is Pandora. She is the mother of every living creature.
I also tried to imagine how those worlds could look because I especially enjoy creating imaginary landscapes.
