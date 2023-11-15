CAMP COSMOS is a huge generative NFT project I worked on last year. It's the universe full of impossible non-human creatures from other planets that like to camp, explore space, and spend time together.





The whole project was hand-drawn using the Procreate app on iPad Pro.

I had a lot of fun drawing all these hundreds of features and creating stories around them.





8,888 campers were fully sold out in two days.





Please take a look at the CC Universe:



