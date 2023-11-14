Tobias Hall's profile

The Famous Grouse

Tobias Hall
Behance.net
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design
Whisky ILLUSTRATION woodcut etching vintage bird grouse Drawing Character design





A series of illustrations created for The Famous Grouse and their new #FullOfCharacter campaign under direction of Leith
Thanks for taking a look :)





The Famous Grouse
Published:
Tobias Hall's profile

Owner

Tobias Hall's profile
London, United Kingdom

The Famous Grouse

A series of new woodcut-style drawings for The Famous Grouse, created under direction of The Leith

Published:

Creative Fields