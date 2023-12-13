Sound of Fabric | Brand Identity





SOUND OF FABRIC

Amman, Jordan. 2023





BRAND & CONCEPT

Sound of Fabric is a fashion brand that celebrates the beauty of fabric. We decided to play with the literacy of the name and started with a manual exploration engraving small pieces of fabrics. The visual system was later inspired by the poetry of its footprints, textures, and combinations. We added color in a digital phase, thinking of it as the sound in the composition and defining a vibrant palette inspired by the Do scale. The logo stands out in a bold black type, as a big sound in the middle of the music. Finally, the photography showcases the simplicity of a good fabric proving that it needs anything else to stand out.





SCOPE OF WORK

CREATIVE DIRECTION, ART DIRECTION, BRANDING, GRAPHIC DESIGN, PHOTOGRAPHY







