Sound of Fabric | Brand Identity

SOUND OF FABRIC 
Amman, Jordan. 2023

BRAND & CONCEPT
Sound of Fabric is a fashion brand that celebrates the beauty of fabric. We decided to play with the literacy of the name and started with a manual exploration engraving small pieces of fabrics. The visual system was later inspired by the poetry of its footprints, textures, and combinations. We added color in a digital phase, thinking of it as the sound in the composition and defining a vibrant palette inspired by the Do scale. The logo stands out in a bold black type, as a big sound in the middle of the music. Finally, the photography showcases the simplicity of a good fabric proving that it needs anything else to stand out.

SCOPE OF WORK
CREATIVE DIRECTION, ART DIRECTION, BRANDING, GRAPHIC DESIGN, PHOTOGRAPHY


Creative Direction Ufficio Studio
Graphic Design Crista Bernasconi & Sofía Noceti
Project Manager Carolina Corti
PH María Eugenia Solla
PH Assistant Alejandro Chen
Model Lia Jump Models

