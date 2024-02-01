Caserne .'s profileJean-Michel Mercier's profileUgo Varin's profileLéo Breton-Allaire's profileCharles Desmarais's profileAlexis Quesnel's profileSébastien Paradis's profile+5

This latest technology by Orage introduces a practical solution to cold-weather challenges. It incorporates adaptive gills that open during physical exertion, improving heat and moisture dissipation to keep you cool. The visual platform developed facilitates the market launch of these new highly breathable coats designed for touring, incorporating both digital and traditional executions.

3D Artists – Charles Desmarais & Alexis Quesnel      Motion – Charles Desmarais, Baillat      Photography – Frédéric Dorais, Mason Mashon   
Technical Drawing – Béatrice Laforest-Robineau


