





Gilltek™

This latest technology by Orage introduces a practical solution to cold-weather challenges. It incorporates adaptive gills that open during physical exertion, improving heat and moisture dissipation to keep you coo l. The visual platform developed facilitates the market launch of these new highly breathable coats designed for touring, incorporating both digital and traditional executions.



3D Artists – Charles Desmarais & Alexis Quesnel Motion – Charles Desmarais, Baillat Photography – Frédéric Dorais, Mason Mashon

Technical Drawing – Béatrice Laforest-Robineau







