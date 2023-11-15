Alberto Miranda's profileSergio Aguado's profile

C. Tangana Animation - Esta Ambición Desmedida

Year: 2023


Description:

The project consisted of creating art direction and illustrations for the opening of the highly anticipated documentary about the famous spanish musician C. Tangana and his most ambitious tour, "El Madrileño." 

The assignment was quite a challenge due to the project's timelines and the requirement for it to be entirely executed in traditional animation and motion. Thanks to the BLISS animation team, it was successfully accomplished.
Scene variations
Directed by: BLISS

Art Direction and Illustration by: Alberto Miranda

Animated by: BLISS
