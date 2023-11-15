C. Tangana Animation - Esta Ambición Desmedida

Year: 2023
Client: BLISS & Little Spain
Description:
The project consisted of creating art direction and illustrations for the opening of the highly anticipated documentary about the famous spanish musician C. Tangana and his most ambitious tour, "El Madrileño."
The assignment was quite a challenge due to the project's timelines and the requirement for it to be entirely executed in traditional animation and motion. Thanks to the BLISS animation team, it was successfully accomplished.
Scene variations
Directed by: BLISS
Art Direction and Illustration by: Alberto Miranda
Animated by: BLISS