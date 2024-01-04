Anti-War Lyrics
Part .1
War conflicts never stop. And sometimes it looks like there is no way to describe everything that happens around us. The fragility and devaluation of human life and the constantly repeated military aggression bring nothing but emptiness and fear to this world.
This is a personal project that is based on lyrics of the best truthful anti-war songs.
Where have all the young men gone, long time ago?
Where have all the young men gone?
Gone to soldier, every one!
When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?
Where have all the young men gone?
Gone to soldier, every one!
When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?
__________________________________________________
Marlene Dietrich — Where Have All the Flowers Gone — 1962
War, children
It's just a shot away
It's just a shot away
It's just a shot away
It's just a shot away
_____________________________________
The Rolling Stones — Gimme Shelter — 1969
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
___________________________
John Lennon — Imagine — 1971
Politicians hide themselves away
They only started the war
Why should they go out to fight?
They leave that role to the poor
They only started the war
Why should they go out to fight?
They leave that role to the poor
_____________________________
Black Sabbath — War Pigs — 1970
The End of the first part.
Thanks for watching.