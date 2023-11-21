







Wholesome





Born from the belief that nourishing, high quality, planet-friendly products should be available to everyone, Wholesome is the online eco-health pantry and membership that makes a difference at every step. They tasked us with an end-to-end brand overhaul that would reflect the innovation of their DTC offering, looking, feeling and sounding as good as the brands and products they stock.





What's all this then?

One of the most significant ways we can look after our health and the planet is through what we eat and the everyday products we buy. We all know this by now and yet, those brands and products are still either hard to find or outlandishly expensive. Enter Wholesome — the online eco-health pantry and membership that makes a different at every step. They believe it shouldn’t cost us more to do the right thing, so they offer curated-for-quality range of the best eco-health products at wholesale prices, as well as a promise that every purchase does good by you, the community and the planet.





Any Insights?

The pandemic saw a boom and growing trust in online grocery delivery services but introduced a whole new level of choice paralysis. Add healthwashing and greenwashing into the mix and it’s near impossible to know what to choose or trust. And then there’s the cost issue. Health and sustainability are premium categories wherever you’re shopping, often making products price prohibitive, even when you know what you’re after.







