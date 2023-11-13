Fitzjohn’s - Composed for Modern Living

Fitzjohn’s is a distinguished but forward thinking series of 29 apartments set within a stone’s throw of Hampstead Village, with facilities to rival a 5 star hotel. Although exclusively for people over 60, this isn’t a ‘retirement home’ and more a place to enjoy the finer things in life. The development is defined by its contemporary form, the result of striking, geometric architecture created by award winning studio Sergison Bates. Each apartment occupies an unusual and unique footprint – no two are the same. Inspired by this and the creative history of Hampstead, the identity is centred around a series of 29 abstract ‘artworks’, strategically positioning each apartment as an individual, one-off work of art ‘composed for modern living’.
The ‘Apartments composed for…’ idea creates a flexible system where messages are tailored to talk about the varying aspects of the Fitzjohn’s offer such as its proximity to Hampstead Heath and Village. Copy lines such as ‘inspiring landscapes’ and ‘village scene’ are another nod back to the art world.
A smaller section within the sales brochure acts as a gallery of famous, creative Hampstead residents and features Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and George Orwell amongst others.
Illustrator Emily Robertson was commissioned to create little studies that bring life to the communal areas of the development; the lobby, garden and stretch studio.
Advertising was released in three phases with the graphic language being used in a different way in each, creating a strong visual connection but allowing flexibility for different types of messages.
A limited edition of 29 screen prints were created and given with each apartment as part of the buyer gift.
We worked with photographer Carol Sachs to capture the unique personality of Hampstead.