Fitzjohn’s - Composed for Modern Living

Fitzjohn’s is a distinguished but forward thinking series of 29 apartments set within a stone’s throw of Hampstead Village, with facilities to rival a 5 star hotel. Although exclusively for people over 60, this isn’t a ‘retirement home’ and more a place to enjoy the finer things in life. The development is defined by its contemporary form, the result of striking, geometric architecture created by award winning studio Sergison Bates. Each apartment occupies an unusual and unique footprint – no two are the same. Inspired by this and the creative history of Hampstead, the identity is centred around a series of 29 abstract ‘artworks’, strategically positioning each apartment as an individual, one-off work of art ‘composed for modern living’.



