Between the Seasons (Feenwald)

S ince I've seen the first images of this forest, I deeply felt the need to visit and photograph it myself. While I was on a longer travel lately, I gave it a go as the weather changed and rain was supposed to happen soon. It took me a few hours of a car ride until I was there. Actually, the next morning I indeed was very fortunate to witness some fog there - as if it was planned. Unfortunately, as I continued to wander around, I felt exhausted due to my on-going travel and therefore left this marvellous place way too early. The following days, I realized it won't let go of me. The forest now was on my mind, and I was not satisfied with the results at all. Two weeks later, I took the risk the second time and went in there again. These images below are the result of the first visit between summer, and autumn. The next series will be about autumn, and discovering this unique forest not two but five hours long.

