Ung Face It
Living with an appearance that stands out can be challenging. You might get questions or comments about your condition. It may be that you avoid going out to avoid situations where people could be staring. Perhaps you struggle with negative thoughts about your body and appearance. Ung Face It is a free self-help tool for young people with a condition or injury that affects their appearance. The purpose of the program is to strengthen self-confidence, improve body image and reduce anxiety in social situations. In close collaboration with the National Center for Rare Diagnoses in Norway, Tank has developed the visual identity and website for the programme.
What appreciated the most in the collaboration with Tank was the close dialogue about the target audience and what we were looking for, combined with their unique expertise in how this could be translated into a visual expression. The feedback we have received so far is that Ung Face It is appealing to our target audience and makes them want to enter the program and engage with the content.
Kristin Billaud Feragen – Psychologist and PhD research coordinator
The program is divided into 7 chapters with corresponding sub-chapters. To differentiate between the chapters, each of them are given their own colour. Together they form a coherent palette and make it easy for the user to find their way around the program.
The program has been tested on young people with various types of conditions and injuries that affect their appearance. Some examples are skin diseases, craniofacial conditions, cleft lip, jaw and palate, scars, acne, hair loss, short stature and facial paralysis. These conditions are only some examples, and it is up to the user to determine whether Ung Face It can be of use to them.