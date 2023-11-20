New identity and website

Ung Face It





Living with an appearance that stands out can be challenging. You might get questions or comments about your condition. It may be that you avoid going out to avoid situations where people could be staring. Perhaps you struggle with negative thoughts about your body and appearance. Ung Face It is a free self-help tool for young people with a condition or injury that affects their appearance. The purpose of the program is to strengthen self-confidence, improve body image and reduce anxiety in social situations. In close collaboration with the National Center for Rare Diagnoses in Norway, Tank has developed the visual identity and website for the programme.