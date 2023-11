Technology & Innovation Stamps - Series 4

C H I N A P O S T

中 国 邮 政









T E C H N O L O G Y & I N N O V A T I O N S T A M P S – S e r i e s 4

《 科 技 创 新 ( 四 ) 》 纪 念 邮 票









A set of five commemorative special edition stamps, commissioned by China Post.

To celebrate the five most recent technology and science breakthroughs in the country.

Series 1, 2 & 3 was released in 2017, 2019 & 2021.