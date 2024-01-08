HOAM RENOVATION PROJECT

We redesigned the MI (Museum Identity) of the Hoam Museum of Art using a staircase to symbolize the connection between tradition and the future. As stairs can lead forward or back, linking two spaces, the Hoam Museum of Art offers timeless values, preserving and passing on tradition and history while inspiring new thoughts about the future.

The MI is constructed proportionally based on the 4:3:2:1 ratio of a typical staircase structure. These proportions signify our cumulative tradition and history whil e also hinting at progress toward the future. They can be flexibly adjusted as needed, such as 3:2:1 or 4:3, across various media and situations.

From the logo to the signage, this approach envelops the entire museum in a consistent format, establishing the unique visual identity of the Hoam Museum of Art.









CLIENT: Hoam Museum of Art

Creative Director: K uho Jung

PORTFOLIO PHOTOGRAPHY: Jinsol Kim

