Allan Peters's profile

Logos That Last

Allan Peters
Behance.net
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
I've been working on the launch of my first book "Logos That Last" for the past year. It's a collection of everything I've learned about logo design over the past 24 years and organized down to 208 thoughtfully designed pages. Please consider picking up a copy and help spread the word. I'm not working with a PR agent, so every like, comment and share matters. Thank you!

book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
book book design Logo book designer book logo logos brand identity Badge design
Logos That Last
Published:
Allan Peters's profile

Owner

Allan Peters's profile
Minneapolis, MN, USA

Logos That Last

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields