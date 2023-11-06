J O U R N E Y D O W N
T H E R I V E R W A N D E R
Artwork and Animation made for Dyljo, here is the music artist´s description of the project
"Journey Down the River Wander" is a concept album inspired by the birth of my niece. I wanted to try and create a smooth and flowing ambient journey for her to listen (and hopefully fall asleep) to. I set out to tell the story of a children's book with sound. I hope that anyone who listens to JDRW can also relax and fall asleep as they drift through this story.
Check out the album on Spotify to see artwork/animation for each track!
A L B U M C O V E R
C R E A T I V E P R O C E S S
S I N G L E S
F A L L E N S T A R F O R E S T
C R Y S T A L W H A L E C A V E R N S
S H I M M E R S O U N D S E A
T H A N K S