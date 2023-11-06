Artwork and Animation made for Dyljo, here is the music artist´s description of the project





"Journey Down the River Wander" is a concept album inspired by the birth of my niece. I wanted to try and create a smooth and flowing ambient journey for her to listen (and hopefully fall asleep) to. I set out to tell the story of a children's book with sound. I hope that anyone who listens to JDRW can also relax and fall asleep as they drift through this story.