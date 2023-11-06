Voyager .'s profile

Journey Down the River Wander

Voyager .
Behance.net
J O U R N E Y    D O W N    
T H E    R I V E R    W A N D E R
Sound Cloud
Artwork and Animation made for Dyljo, here is the music artist´s description of the project

"Journey Down the River Wander" is a concept album inspired by the birth of my niece. I wanted to try and create a smooth and flowing ambient journey for her to listen (and hopefully fall asleep) to. I set out to tell the story of a children's book with sound. I hope that anyone who listens to JDRW can also relax and fall asleep as they drift through this story.
Check out the album on Spotify to see artwork/animation for each track!
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
A   L   B   U   M       C   O   V   E   R
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
C   R   E   A   T   I   V   E     P   R   O   C   E   S   S
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
S  I  N  G  L  E  S
F  A  L  L  E  N       S  T  A  R      F  O  R  E  S  T
C   R   Y   S   T   A   L   W   H   A   L   E      C   A   V   E   R   N   S
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
S   H   I   M   M   E   R   S   O   U   N   D       S   E   A
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
ILLUSTRATION audiobook book children's book fantasy mystical Cover Art cosmic forest Ghibli
T    H    A    N    K    S
Journey Down the River Wander
Published:
Voyager .'s profile

Owner

Voyager .'s profile
Medellín, Colombia

Journey Down the River Wander

Journey Down the River Wander" is a concept album inspired by the birth. A smooth and flowing ambient journey , the story of a children's book wi Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Behance

Built For Creatives

Find Talent

Behance

Social

Navigate to adobe.com opens in a new tab
© 2023 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved.